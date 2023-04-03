Vancouver Whitecaps’ Simon Becher, from left to right, Brian White and Ali Ahmed celebrate White’s goal against CF Montreal during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Becher has been named the Major League Soccer player of the matchday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Simon Becher named MLS player of the matchday

Becher scored two goals and added an assist in his first MLS start

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Simon Becher has been named the Major League Soccer player of the matchday.

Becher, 23, scored two goals and added an assist in his first MLS start in Vancouver’s 5-0 rout of CF Montreal last Saturday.

With the two goals, Becher also became the fastest player in MLS history to record four goals to start his career — doing so in just 87 minutes of play.

Becher leads the Whitecaps in goals this season with four across all competitions.

He’s the first Whitecap to win player of the matchday since forward Brian White in October 2021.

The Whitecaps have a 1-2-3 record to begin the MLS season. Their next game is Saturday against the Portland Timbers.

READ MORE: Pressure grows as winless Whitecaps prepare for Canadian clash with CF Montreal

MLSsoccerVancouver Whitecaps

