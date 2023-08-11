<div>Free agent forward Pius Suter has signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the club announced Friday. Suter greets teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, in Detroit, Monday, March 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carlos Osorio</div>

Free agent forward Pius Suter has signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the club announced Friday. Suter greets teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, in Detroit, Monday, March 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carlos Osorio

Vancouver Canucks sign free-agent forward Pius Suter to two-year contract

Free agent forward Pius Suter has signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the club announced Friday.

The contract carries an average annual value (AAV) of $1.6 million.

Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss centre, arrives in Vancouver after spending the last two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

He contributed 29 goals and 31 assists in 161 games with the Wings.

Suter broke into the NHL as an undrafted rookie with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2020-21 season, recording 14 goals and 13 assists in 55 games.

READ ALSO: Canucks bolster blueline with Carson Soucy signing from Kraken

NHLvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan soccer star Mackenzie Rigg’s family helps fund scholarship in his name

Just Posted

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops continues to burn, three weeks later. (@BCGovFireInfo/Twitter)
3 weeks later: Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to burn

Reg and his family, grandkids from Calgary created a giant Croc sandal in the Peach Fest sandcastle competition. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
PHOTOS: Three crocs, one a shoe in the Penticton Peach Fest sandcastle competition

Trinity Kettyls and Mackenzie Rigg at James Houlihan Park in Victoria during a Vikes Kick Cancer event. Rigg later died of brain cancer. (Armando Tura Photo)
Okanagan soccer star Mackenzie Rigg’s family helps fund scholarship in his name

Low stream flows, high water temperatures that can be lethal to fish, and sustained warm weather have prompted the B.C.government to move the Okanagan to Drought Level 4 condition. (File photo)
Okanagan bakes in Drought Level 4 conditions