UPDATE: Shuswap Hospital Foundation cancels annual golf fundraiser

The Shuswap Hospital Foundation has chosen to cancel the 8th Annual Charity Open Golf Tournament scheduled for Sept. 9.
“It was our hope to be able to move our event from the original date (Aug. 19), but due to extreme wildfire risk, the foundation golf tournament committee and our title sponsors, Shuswap Lake Golf Course at Blind Bay, feel the decision to cancel this event is the right call,” said Fiona Harris, the Shuswap Hospital Foundation’s director of development.
“We are extremely grateful to Shuswap Lake Golf Course and our dinner event location partner Shuswap Lake Estates for their patience and understanding in assisting us navigate this situation.”
The thoughts of foundation board members and staff are with all those who have been affected by wildfires.
All registered golfers, sponsors and donors will be contacted by mail as we look forward to hosting the popular tournament in 2024.
In the meantime, Harris said she and the foundation are grateful for continued support that helps to fund “much-needed equipment for Shuswap Lake General Hospital and Shuswap Health Care Facilities.”
