Vancouver Canucks mascot Fin riding the South Okanagan Events Centre Zamboni during the team’s appearance at the 2022 Young Stars Classic in Penticton. (Credit- Vancouver Canucks)

Tickets on sale for Vancouver Canucks’ Young Stars Classic in Penticton

Canucks’ top prospects to be joined by those from Western Canadian foes in the Okanagan

It’s times like these when you know summer is quickly winding down.

Single-game tickets and double-header packages go on sale Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., for the Vancouver Canucks’ Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre, set for Sept. 15 to 18.

The Canucks’ top prospects will be joined by those from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets.

Teams will play in a round-robin style tournament, with participating players expected to include Calgary’s first-round pick from 2023, Samuel Honzek, and Winnipeg’s first-round pick from 2022, Brad Lambert.

Along with the action on the ice, the Young Stars Party on the Plaza returns Sept. 17 outside the SOEC with free games, crafts, activities and a by-donation barbecue.

The Penticton Vees will also wrap up their pre-season in the midst of the event, when they host the Chilliwack Chiefs on Sept. 16. Puck drop is at 2 p.m.

Young Stars Minor Hockey Day, an event that provides select local players with the opportunity to participate in an on-ice clinic on Sunday morning, Sept. 17, will also be featured. More information about how to get involved can be found here.

Single-game tickets start at $26 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and under.

Tickets and double-header packages can be purchased at valleyfirsttix.com.

The tournament’s full schedule can be found below:

• Friday, Sept. 15- Winnipeg vs. Edmonton, 4 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 15- Calgary vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 16- Calgary vs. Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 17- Vancouver vs. Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

• Monday, Sept. 18- Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 11 a.m.

• Monday, Sept. 18- Vancouver vs. Edmonton, 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: NHL prospects shine in Penticton at 2022 Young Stars Classic

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

EventshockeyOkanaganPentictonSportsvancouver canucks

