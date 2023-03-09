Kelowna coaches and athletes were recognized for their athletic accomplishments throughout the last year on Wednesday night (March 8) at the Mary Irwin Theatre (Rotary Centre of the Arts). (Contributed)

Kelowna coaches and athletes were recognized for their athletic accomplishments throughout the last year on Wednesday night (March 8) at the Mary Irwin Theatre (Rotary Centre of the Arts). (Contributed)

Szturc, Iginla among other Kelowna athletes recognized by City and PacificSport

Athletes from the 2022 Summer and Winter Canada Games and BC Games were also recognized

Local athletes and coaches were honoured at the 21st Annual Okanagan Community Sport Hero awards on Wednesday night (March 8) at the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre of the Arts.

PacificSport Okanagan and the City of Kelowna recognized 13 athletes, seven coaches, and one host for their outstanding contributions to sport within the community, demonstrating innovation, leadership and excellence.

Athletes

Gabriel Szturc (Kelowna Rockets) and Colton Dach (former Kelowna Rockets) – 2023 Men’s World Hockey Championships;

Brooke Disher, Jade Iginla, and Sara Swiderski – 2022 Women’s U18 World Hockey Championships;

Gracie Graham and Maya Serdachny – 2023 Women’s U18 World Hockey Championships;

Taya Hanson – Basketball;

Indigo Berry – Karate;

Sebastian Manuel – Volleyball;

Halle Moger – Rhythmic Gymnastics;

Kayla Shepard – Weightlifting.

Coaches

Dale Charlton – Pickleball;

Trevor Haaheim – Alpine Skiing;

Benjamin Halsall – Water Polo;

Niki Siddall – Soccer;

Nelson Hughes – Fastball;

Kendra Todd – Wheelchair Rugby;

Maria & Tom Fugedi – Lawnbowling .

Host

Football Canada Cup – Apple Bowl.

On top of these winners, the regional athletes that took part in the 2022 Summer and Winter Canada Games and BC Games were also recognized. City of Kelowna council members gifted the athletes and coaches with pins to acknowledge their accomplishments.

Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas was in attendance along with Divisional Director of Active Living and Culture Jim Gabriel, PacificSport Okanagan Board Chair Devin Rubadeau, and Tourism Kelowna Director Business Development Nikki Robinson. They all handed out awards.

