Sweep on the Sunshine Coast: Penticton Vees beat Kings 4-2

The Penticton Vees are leaving the Sunshine Coast with two points after their 4-2 win over the Powell River Kings at Hap Parker Arena Saturday.

The victory extends the Vees’ win streak to 23 games, which ties the second-longest win streak in franchise history, set during the 2015-16 season.

Spencer Smith had two points (1G, 1A), including scoring the game-winning goal in the second period. He was the game’s first star. Hiroki Gojsic, Brett Moravec and Frank Djurasevic also scored.

Hank Levy earned his seventh win of the season and was the second star after he stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Gojsic opened the scoring midway through the opening frame.

Powell River did storm back as they scored twice in 67-seconds to take a 2-1 lead that turned out to be short lived. Anthony Yu tied the game 1-1 at 16:11, then it was Cameron Symons putting the Kings ahead 2-1 at 17:18. The Kings’ lead lasted only a minute and a half.

Moravec tied it up with just 1:10 left in the first period, as he scored his 10th on the doorstep. Bradly Nadeau found Moravec at the top of the crease, and he slid the puck past the goalie’s pad before hitting the deck.

Penticton retook the lead in the second period, as Smith scored at 7:10 to put the Vees up 3-2. The 20-year-old grabbed the puck in the face-off circle and beat the Kings’ goalie underneath his arm on the stick side. His second goal in as many games.

Levy’s best save came in crunch time in the third period. With the Vees up 4-2 and on the power play, it was Powell River with a great chance to get back into the game. Anthony Yu was sprung on a shorthanded breakaway, but his backhand deke was denied by Levy who lunged out to make the pad stop.

GAME NOTES

Saturday was the Vees’ first game in Powell River since Oct. 11, 2019. Spencer Smith finished the two-game road trip with three points (2G, 1A).

Next Game: Teddy Bear Toss Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. West Kelowna Warriors, 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Hat trick for Nieuwendyk as Penticton Vees extend streak to 22

Penticton Vees