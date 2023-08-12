Super result for Okanagan golfers at Canadian Super Seniors

Keith Vandenbrink finishes alone in third place, three shots off the pace, to collect $425

Keith Vandenbrink from the Vernon Golf and Country Club finished alone in third place, three shots behind the winner, in the Super Seniors Division at the PGA Seniors Golf Championship of Canada in Abbotsford. (Black Press - file photo)

A Vernon golfer had a super showing in the Super Seniors Division (age 65+) in the Golftec PGA Seniors Golf Championship of Canada, being contested this week at the Ledgview Golf Course in Abbotsford.

Keith Vandenbrink from the Vernon Golf and Country Club finished alone in third place in the Super Seniors field of 24 to collect $425. He fired a round of 70-72 to finish at 2-over-par 142, three shots behind Jim Rutledge of Victoria and Phillip Jonas of Saskatoon.

Rutledge, a PGA Canada Hall of Famer, defeated Jonas – member of the B.C. Golf Hall of Fame – on the first playoff hole to win the $1,000 first prize. Jonas pocketed $650 as runner-up.

The Super Seniors are also part of the field in the Senior Division, where the 54-hole national championship wrapped up Friday, Aug. 11, at Ledgeview.

Vandenbrink shot a 4-over 74 Friday to end up tied for 15th place with a 54-hole score of 216. He won $325.

Alan McLean of London, Ont. defeated 2021 champion Dennis Hendershott of Paris, Ont. on the first playoff hole to win the title and the $7,000 first prize. Hendershott collected $4,000. Both golfers completed regulation play at 8-under 202.

Danny King of St. Aurora, Ont. finished alone in third at 7-under, one shot back.

Bryn Parry from the Seymour Creek Golf Centre in North Vancouver was the top B.C. finisher. He came fourth at 5-under.

Brian McDonald from Fairview Mountain in Oliver shot a final round 3-under par 67 to end up 12th at 2-over. He won $400.

Greg Forbes from Kelowna’s Black Mountain Golf Club jumped from 24th to a tie for 17th after a final round 70 to end up at 7-over. He collected $225.

Rob Anderson of the Kelowna Golf and Country Club shot 72 on Friday to finish tied for 19th at 8-over, and picked up a cheque for $2o5.

Former Predator Ridge Vernon pro Cory Draper, now of the Capilano Golf and Country Club in North Vancouver, finished at 12-over, tied for 28, after a final round 76 for a 222 total, and good for $155.

Former Vernon resident Brian O’Keefe of the Talking Rock Golf Course near Chase won $117.50 after finishing with a 76 for a 19-over score of 229, good for a tie for 36th spot.

