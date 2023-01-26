Summerland Steam swaps forwards with Kimberley Dynamiters

The Summerland Steam acquired forward Luke Rothfos in a trade with the Kimberley Dynamiters. (Contributed)

The Summerland Steam made a pair of trades during the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s recent trading day in January.

The Junior B men’s team traded forward Tristan Weill to the Kimberley Dynamiters for forward Luke Rothfos and future considerations.

Weill had eight goals and eight assists, with 36 penalty minutes in 14 games played. Rothfos, meanwhile, scored five goals and added eight assists in 28 games played.

“Luke was a guy that I talked to this summer a little bit, someone I was recruiting and he had chosen to go to Kimberley, Kimberley obviously has a great team,” said Summerland Steam head coach and general manager Mark MacMillan.

“Derek Stuart had reached out about Tristan and it was a few conversations back and forth over a week or two and that’s what we settled on. That was part of the learning experience of how a big deal like that would work out.”

MacMillan said Rothfos is a complete player, who is physical and plays with grit.

He added that the Steam have not been a high-scoring team this year.

“For us to be successful, we’re going to have to commit to being a hard-nosed hockey team that defends well. Both our goalies have played great all year. We’re going to have to be a defensive-minded, hard-to-play team and I think Luke adds to that for us.”

The Steam also traded forward Connor Nicolay to the Chilliwack Jets, a Pacific Junior Hockey League men’s team, in exchange for future considerations.

