Marc Ducharme, a Summerland Steam hockey player, will play for the Arizona State University Sun Devils. (Summerland Steam photo)

Summerland Steam player to join Arizona hockey team

Marc Ducharme will play for the Arizona State University Sun Devils

A Summerland Steam player will play for the Arizona State University Sun Devils in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Marc Ducharme, 19, produced 18 points in 44 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League games last season and had 26 in 80 career games.

He also played in 15 KIJHL Teck Cup playoff games during his two seasons with the Steam.

Ducharme, from Bonnyville, Alta., has taken on a bigger role with the Steam during the last season.

“The biggest area I improved was my confidence in the offensive zone and learning how to create more opportunities and chances,” said Ducharme.

“The two years I had with coach Mark MacMillan and the Steam really helped me improve and mature on- and off-the-ice. I learned about leadership from the older players in my first year and seeing their habits really set me up for success in the KIJHL. My skills developed a lot with the quality of practices and drills and the experience of our coaching staff.”

While at the university, Ducharme will also get an education in business.

