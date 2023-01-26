The Summerland Steam, in white, lost to the Princeton Posse in a 6-1 decision on Jan. 21 in Summerland. The Steam, in fourth place out of five teams in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, will advance to the playoffs. (Bob Marsh photo)

The Summerland Steam, in white, lost to the Princeton Posse in a 6-1 decision on Jan. 21 in Summerland. The Steam, in fourth place out of five teams in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, will advance to the playoffs. (Bob Marsh photo)

Summerland Steam advance to hockey playoffs

Junior B team is in fourth place out of five teams in division

The Summerland Steam have earned the right to play in this season’s hockey playoffs.

On Jan. 17, the Steam clinched a playoff berth with a 4-2 win over the North Okanagan Knights in Armstrong.

The Steam are in fourth place out of five teams in the Bill Ohlhausen Division in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, a men’s Junior B league.

The Steam own a record of 13 wins, 17 losses, three overtime losses, and three shootout losses.

The Princeton Posse occupy the first-place spot in the division with 27 wins, five losses, three overtime losses and three shootout losses.

The Osoyoos Coyotes sit in second place with 23 wins, nine losses, three overtime losses and one shootout loss. The North Okanagan Knights, in third place, have 16 wins, 16 losses, three overtime losses and two shootout losses.

Although the Steam have clinched a spot in the playoffs, the team’s regular-season schedule doesn’t conclude until Feb. 11.

