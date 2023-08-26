Vernon’s Aidan Wattie (left) had three goals for Canada in the final of the International Indoor Junior Lacrosse World U18 Challenge in Utica, NY Thursday, Aug. 24, but the Canadians lost the gold-medal game, 13-12 in overtime. (File photo)

Silver medal for Vernon’s Wattie at World U18 lacrosse event

Aidan Wattie had three goals for Canada in final, a 13-12 overtime loss to the host U.S.

Vernon lacrosse player Aidan Wattie was less than a minute away from winning a second international gold medal in 2023.

The Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers sniper and his Team Canada teammates, however, settled for silver.

Canada fell 13-12 to the host United States in the championship game of the International Indoor Junior Lacrosse World U18 Box Challenge in Utica, NY Thursday, Aug. 24.

Wattie had three goals in the final for Canada, which led 10-7 after three quarters, and extended the advantage to 11-7 less than three minutes into the final frame.

But the Americans rattled off four consecutive goals to tie the contest with 4:11 left in regulation time.

Canada took a 12-11 lead just 10 seconds later, only to see the U.S. force overtime with a goal with 55 seconds left on the clock.

Ben Pagano scored the OT winner for the hosts at 2:49 of overtime.

The win avenged an 18-10 loss to Canada in the opening game of the four-country event for the U.S. Wattie had four goals and two helpers for Canada, which finished atop the round-robin standings at 3-0.

Canada pummelled Israel 22-4 (Wattie 4G) and dumped Poland 22-6 (Wattie 2G).

Wattie finished the tournament with 13 goals and two helpers.

He was a member of Team Canada in April that won the IIJL Commonwealth Cup tournament in Australia.

Wattie, entering Grade 12, will now head to Victoria to attend the Royal Bay Secondary School lacrosse academy, where he’ll play field lacrosse for the school, and box for a club program.

READ MORE: Vernon junior lacrosse sniper selected for Team Canada

READ MORE: Vernon player scores four in final for Canada

