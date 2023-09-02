Former NHL blueliner Cody Franson, joined by Shea Weber, taught young hockey players at the Sicamous Minor Hockey school in mid-August. He was unable to attend a scheduled jersey retirement ceremony hosted by his Junior B team, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, and will likely attend a home game this season to accept the honour. (Ryan Otto/Facebook)

Former NHL blueliner Cody Franson, joined by Shea Weber, taught young hockey players at the Sicamous Minor Hockey school in mid-August. He was unable to attend a scheduled jersey retirement ceremony hosted by his Junior B team, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, and will likely attend a home game this season to accept the honour. (Ryan Otto/Facebook)

Sicamous NHLer honoured with jersey retirement by his Junior B team

Cody Franson played with Beaver Valley Nitehawks before going pro

A professional hockey player who got his start in Sicamous has been honoured by his Junior B team, who retired his jersey number.

Cody Franson played all of his minor hockey years in Sicamous after growing up in the district. He then went to play Junior B hockey with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, where he would be drafted by the Vancouver Giants and go on to play in the NHL.

With the Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks, Franson played just under 600 games and a total of nearly 1,000 games as a professional.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks recognized Franson’s talent early on and have now retired his jersey number within their organization.

Retiring a jersey number honours the player by preserving the memory of their game. Nitehawks head coach Terry Jones said Franson was incredibly worthy of the recognition.

“Our alumni and team executive agreed that Cody’s hockey career was significant in that he had an outstanding career in the NHL, was a Memorial Cup winner, World Junior winner and that he had his Junior start with the Nitehawks,” said Jones, who ran the Nitehawks during Franson’s time with the team.

“As a 16-year-old, he helped our team to the KIJHL title and showed incredible development over the course of the year, all the while being a humble, modest, hard-working young man and respected teammate.”

Read more:Nitehawks honour team builders and volunteers

Franson’s family expressed pride in sharing his hockey history and reflected on his early years when they heard about the award.

“It was amazing,” said Franson of receiving the phone call, expressing a fondness for his early career years and an appreciation for Jones’ continuous support.

The ceremony in Beaver Valley Franson was supposed to attend to took place Aug. 19, and nearly 200 supporters and current former staff and players attended the alumni golf tournament and banquet. Due to wildfires in the Okanagan and travel disturbances, Franson wasn’t able to make it, but said he has been invited to attend a home game this upcoming season and Jones confirmed a small ceremony will precede the game whenever Franson is able to come.

Franson’s jersey, 88, will hang in the rafters of the Beaver Valley Arena.

The NHLer attended a hockey school in Sicamous in mid-August, joined by fellow Sicamous native Shea Weber.

Read more: Spallumcheen goalie studying Swedish

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Minor HockeyJunior B HockeySicamous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New Professional Women’s Hockey League unveils its original 6 GMs
Next story
From Ontario to B.C.: Meet the Penticton Vees’ newest brotherly duo

Just Posted

Two of the newest members of the Penticton Vees, twins Ryan MacPherson, left, and Connor MacPherson at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sept. 1, 2023, during the first day of training camp. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
From Ontario to B.C.: Meet the Penticton Vees’ newest brotherly duo

A special air quality statement is in effect for the majority of the Okanagan on Saturday, Sept. 2 due to smoky skies. (Environment Canada)
Air quality statement in place for majority of Okanagan due to smoky skies

Tom Rigney and Flambeau, a favourite at the Pentastic Hot Jazz Festival, will be back for the 25th presentation of the festival. (Western News file photo)
Penticton’s Pentastic Jazz Festival is back with a new western twang

South Okanagan General Hospital
‘Completely unacceptable’: Oliver Mayor decries daytime shutdown of hospital emergency