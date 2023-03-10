Revelstoke Nordic skiers impress at 2023 Canada Games in PEI

Maeve MacLeod leading her heat during her sprint races. (TeamBC) Alexandra Luxmoore showing elation at winning the 4 x5 km relay. (TeamBC) Ruby Serrouya finishing strong in the 4 x 5 km relay for 6th place. (TeamBC) Coach Maria Lungren, Breagh Bridge, Alexandra Luxmoore, Ruby Serrouya, Marlie Molinaro, and coach Amelie Cloutier. (TeamBC) Alexandra Luxmoore in silver, and Marlie Molinaro in bronze during the interval start medal presentation, gold went to Alison Mackie of Team Alberta. (TeamBC) Marie Molinaro and Ian Mayer of Kelowna, celebrate with their relay ancho, Alexandra Luxmoore. (TeamBC)

Every four years young Canadian athletes get the opportunity to celebrate their sport and share it with others. The Canada Games were hosted on Prince Edward Island from Feb. 18 to Mar. 5. The island hosted 3,600 participants to celebrate the very best in Canadian sports.

British Columbia sent 350 athletes, including four para-nordic and 12 able-bodied cross-country skiers. Of those 12, four local skiers from Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club (Marlie Molinaro, Maeve MacLeod, Ruby Serrouya and Alexandra Luxmoore) headed to PEI to compete against the best in the country.

Events included a mass start, sprint, team sprint and interval start race, but just getting to the start lines in PEI meant competing at the selection races in Whistler in early January. The four athletes faced-off against the best in BC, and at times there were 70 eligible female skiers in the trials. It was no small feat for Ruby, Maeve and Alexandra, who are grade 12 classmates at Revelstoke Secondary, and Marlie who is in her second year at the University of Calgary, to qualify for spots on the BC Ski Team.

The country skiing events in PEI were for skiers 19-years -old and younger. Ruby Serrouya was one of the younger skiers competing, and not only did she qualify against older skiers but she went on to race well each day at the Canada Games in fields of skiers two-to-three years older than her. As well, Maeve MacLeod had notable results even though suffering through illness.

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club skiers commented that the venue in PEI exceeded their expectations, with cold winter weather, clear skies, excellent grooming, and challenging courses. Once the team got settled, they worked hard and had fantastic results:

7.5 km Interval Start Classic Technique

4th Alexandra Luxmoore

5th Marlie Molinaro

15th Maeve MacLeod

20th Ruby Serrouya

1 km Sprint Qualifier Classic Technique

3rd Marlie Molinaro

4th Maeve MacLeod

5th Alexandra Luxmoore

24th Ruby Serrouya

1 km Sprint Finals From Heats

9th Alexandra Luxmoore

11th Maeve MacLeod

12th Marlie Molinaro

24th Ruby Serrouya

10 km Skate Technique Mass Start

Silver Alexandra Luxmoore

Bronze Marlie Molinaro

11th Ruby Serrouya

4 x 5 km Relay Skate Technique

Gold British Columbia A (Ian Mayer, Marlie Molinaro, Eamon Wilson, Alexandra Luxmoore)

6th British Columbia B (Aidan Hay, Breagh Bridge, Ryan Goodwin, Ruby Serrouya)

Complete results can be found at: https://zone4.ca/event/2023/MdlDbM/

All four skiers join the rest of Revelstoke Nordic’s contingent in Thunder Bay, Ont., for the 2023 Cross-Country Ski Nationals starting this Saturday (Mar. 11). Livestream and results can be found at: https://www.canadianskinationals2023.ca/live-stream

