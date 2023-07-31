The Revelstoke Cricket Club batting in Kelowna in 2022. (Photo by Mark Gallagher)

Revelstoke Cricket Club to play inaugural match on new Salmon Arm pitch

The Revelstoke Cricket Club will play the Salmon Arm Cricket Club on Aug. 6

Revelstoke’s cricket rivals from the west have invited the local club to christen their brand-new field in a historic match-up.

The Revelstoke Cricket Club have been invited to be the first team to play the Salmon Arm Cricket Club in a match on their new pitch on Aug. 6.

“Club cricket is well and truly on the rise in our region,” said the Revelstoke Cricket Club in the announcement of the match.

The lead-up to this match has been filled with excitement for both of these clubs and their respective sporting communities. For Salmon Arm, they will be hosting the Revelstoke club for the first time on their newly-constructed cricket pitch.

The City of Salmon Arm supported the club’s plans to build its own permanent cricket pitch earlier this year. Salmon Arm city council approved the use of $7,000 in funds from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant to help the club construct a concrete pad and buy a synthetic cricket mat.

Soon, the Revelstoke Cricket Club will be able to host clubs on home soil when their own pitch is built. The Revelstoke Cricket Club announced on July 24 that the City of Revelstoke has approved their application to build a cricket pitch in the community. The cricket club, alongside the City of Revelstoke Parks and Recreation Department, identified a location at Centennial Park as the perfect place to build a cricket pitch. The pitch will go in between two youth soccer fields.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Cricket Club approved to build permanent pitch

The Revelstoke Cricket Club are fundraising to build their cricket pitch, a project which will cost $10,000 according to Bramall. Funds will go towards purchasing the proper materials and paying labourers.

To help the Revelstoke Cricket Club fundraise for their new pitch, visit their Facebook page or send them an email at revelstokecricketclub@gmail.com.

