Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds, center, celebrates with members of the Wrexham FC soccer team the promotion to the Football League in Wrexham, Wales, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jon Super

Reports: Ryan Reynolds’ bid for NHL’s Ottawa Senators will not proceed

Senators were put up for sale after owner Eugene Melnyk died March of 2022

It appears Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is out as a prospective owner of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that a bid for the team by real estate developers Remington Group will not proceed. Reynolds was believed to be attached to that bid.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan was first to report the news.

Reynolds, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently purchased Welsh soccer club AFC Wrexham. The team has been the feature of a hit documentary show that was recently promoted to the fourth tier of England’s soccer league.

The sale of the Senators has garnered a lot of press, due in large part to the number of celebrities believed to be involved in the process.

Canadian singing star The Weeknd and rap legend Snoop Dogg have also been attached to bids.

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment announced in November that a process had been initiated to sell the club.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died March 28, 2022, at age 62 after battling an illness. He had previously said he planned to leave the team to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.

