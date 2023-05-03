Registration ‘through the roof’ for youth hoops across South Okanagan: Local director

Lake City Basketball has seen a 50 per cent jump in registration since 2022, says the organization

Penticton and Summerland-based Lake City Basketball has seen a 50 per cent jump in youth registration since last year. (Photo- Submitted)

Never have there been more kids in the South Okanagan and Similkameen involved with basketball than there are today, according to Lake City Basketball’s director.

The Penticton and Summerland-based organization has 280 kids across the region registered to play the sport this spring, 50 per cent more than what it what at this time in 2022.

“Typically, we’ve run three boys’ club teams,” said Chris Terris, the director of Lake City Basketball. “But this year we have seven boys’ teams running from the U12 through U17 levels…this year all of a sudden, we’ve seen this boom in interest.

“Numbers have been through the roof for registration….certainly the largest growth we’ve seen in our organization.”

Lake City Basketball features both club and travelling youth teams, across U12 to U17 divisions.

Last spring, around 140 kids were registered to play.

Terris attributes the notable jump in registration to the organization’s reach beyond just Summerland and Penticton.

“Now, we’re starting to get kids from places like Oliver and Keremeos which has added a lot to our program,” Terris said. “The sport of basketball has grown exponentially in Canada and certainty in our area, more and more kids are interested.”

This spring marks the start of a new era for basketball in B.C.’s Interior, with the inception of the recently-formed Thompson-Okanagan Basketball League (TOBL).

Lake City teams are joined in the league by G.W. Hoops and Victus Vanguard from Kelowna, as well as Kamloops-based Northern Bounce and Synergy Basketball from Salmon Arm.

The league’s inaugural games were played on April 22 and 23 in Salmon Arm.

South Okanagan-based teams across U12 to U17 levels have appeared already in region-wide matchups.

“I’m really excited about the interest levels we’ve seen,” Terris said.

The interest in hoops among local youth has translated to a more competitive space, too, with Lake City taking a U14 team to Seattle this past weekend.

Local teams will also appear at an upcoming tournament in Calgary, according to Terris.

Penticton youth basketball teams shine on provincial stage in Kelowna

