Red hot Nadeau brothers pot 4 goals in Penticton Vees win against Salmon Arm

An April heatwave in the South Okanagan still paled in comparison to how hot the Nadeau brothers were Saturday night in playoff action at the SOEC in Penticton.

Bradly and Josh Nadeau combined for four goals and eight points in the Penticton Vees 6-2 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game Two of the Interior Conference Final. The Vees lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

The Nadeau brothers each had a pair of goals to go along with two helpers, as the Vees improved to 10-0 in the BCHL Playoffs. Bradly was named the first star and his older brother Josh was the game’s second star.

Dovar Tinling (1G, 2A) and Aydar Suniev (0G, 3A) each had three points on Saturday. Luca Di Pasquo improved his record to 10-0 after he stopped 18 of 20 shots.

Penticton’s specialty teams were at it again. The power play scored twice on goals from Bradly and Tinling.

Hayden Stavroff and Nathan Mackie scored for Salmon Arm, who lost back-to-back games for the first time since March 22. Matthew Tovell surrendered six goals on 23 shots in just over 40 minutes of work. Carter Richardson stopped 18 shots in a third period relief appearance.

Penticton scored three goals on their first three shots, to go up 3-0 five and a half minutes into the game. Brett Moravec scored 42 seconds into the game, followed by a pair of Josh Nadeau goals one minute and 22 seconds apart.

Stavroff scored Salmon Arm’s first goal just before the seven-minute mark to make it a 4-2 game. His shot finding space over Di Pasquo’s shoulder from the face-off dot.

Bradly scored his second of the game midway through the middle frame to put the Vees up 5-2. His blistering power play one-timer went in and out of the net so fast the play went to video review for confirmation.

Tinling finished off the scoring in the third period, as he scored 29 seconds into the frame.

The Vees now travel to Salmon Arm to play Game 3 and 4. First game is Tuesday with a puck drop of 6 p.m.

GAME NOTES

Penticton has now won 40-straight home games dating back to April 1, 2022. The win Saturday also extended the Vees overall win streak to 25 games. Bradly Nadeau has recorded at least a point in all 10 of the Vees’ playoff games thus far. Josh Nadeau is the only Vee to pick up a point in all seven games against Salmon Arm this season.

