Princeton wins 2-1 in overtime over Summerland in playoff battle

Posse leads series 3-0

A hard-fought battle on Summerland ice Tuesday, Feb. 21 ended in a 2-1 -overtime victory for the Princeton Posse.

The Posse now leads the first-round series in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League playoffs 3-0.

Game four is set for tonight, Wednesday, Feb.22.

Tuesday night’s match was scoreless until late in the second period, when Summerland ‘s Luke Rothfos took advantage of the power play, with assists from Kent Moors and Austin Cameron.

Princeton didn’t even the score until Brennan Watterson found the net midway through the third frame.

It proved a late night for both teams, as the buzzer didn’t sound until there were only three minutes left in the 20-minute overtime period.

Tyson Horiackha buried the winner, assisted by Kassius Kler and Anmol Garcha.

Watterson was Game Star for the Posse, while Summerland goalie Roger Bacon was the top player for his team following an intense effort making 47 saves on 49 shots.

