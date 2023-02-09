Chris Burns, Joe Montana and Bob Marjanovich. (Nik Kowalski photo)

PODCAST: Day 3, The ‘Moj’ from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix

MOJ on Sports: Guests include Joe Montana, Brian Urlacher and Ron Jaworski

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Arizona and ‘Radio Row’ at Super Bowl 57.

In the first hour, Bob chats with the one and only Joe Montana and was asked about San Francisco Quarterback Brock Purdy.

‘I just think the calmness about him, you know, ups and downs, he played well under the pressure coming in there. They’ve got a Super Bowl caliber team and I really think if those guys didn’t get hurt, they might be here’.

Solomon Wilcots joins ‘The Moj’ to break down the big game, also chatting with Fox Sports Officiating experts Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira.

In the second hour, Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher starts off the hour talking about Grid Iron Greats charity. The NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger drops by.

Former Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs QB Ron Jaworski and former Seahawks Running back Shawn Alexander round out the second hour.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com.

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day two

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day one

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Previous story
4 South Okanagan-based athletes heading to Prince Edward Island for 2023 Canada Games

Just Posted

Canada placed 12th in the latest Democracy Index report. The report, published annually, shows freedoms and civil liberties in 167 countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Democracy and civil liberties are not universal concepts

The Tryzub dance group and Ukrainian merited artist Ihor Bohdan will be performing in two fundraiser concerts in the South Okanagan, including one at Venables Theatre in Oliver. (Venables Theatre)
Fundraising for Ukrainian refugee families in the South Okanagan through song and dance

The city of Penticton’s housing crunch is being influenced by the short-term rental market, and not in a beneficial way. (Black Press file photo)
Rent in Penticton $330 higher in 2023 because of short-term housing: Report

The Canada Summer Games opening ceremony in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, July 28, 2017. From Feb. 18 to March 5, 2023, a number of South Okanagan will be representing Team BC in Prince Edward Island. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
4 South Okanagan-based athletes heading to Prince Edward Island for 2023 Canada Games