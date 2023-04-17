Saskatchewan kicker Dave Ridgway (36) kicks the winning field goal as Mike Anderson (66) and Glen Suitor (27) watch the ball go through the uprights during Grey Cup final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Toronto on Nov 26, 1989. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

PODCAST: CFL Hall of Famer and Broadcaster Glen Suitor

MOJ on Sports: A graduate of the Simon Fraser University Football Program

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Glen Suitor.

Suitor’s professional football career began in 1986 when he was drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he played as a defensive back for ten seasons. During his time with the Roughriders, Suitor was a three-time CFL All-Star, a two-time CFL West Division All-Star, and a Grey Cup champion in 1989.

Suitor retired from professional football in 1995, finishing his career with 47 interceptions, 19 quarterback sacks, and 551 tackles and he was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 2011.

Suitor joins ‘The Moj’ to talk about his playing and broadcasting career, including Carson Graham and Simon Fraser University.

‘Four years at S.F.U., I played corner all four years. Got to meet guys like Jay Triano, he was a great basketball player as you know, but tried out for the football team and we were actually roommates for a year. I learned a lot about just approaching every practice and every day with great maturity from Jay’.

Suitor transitioned into broadcasting, becoming a color commentator for TSN’s CFL broadcasts.

‘What made the difference was that we had won in 89 and I just kept looking at my ring and I kept thinking, that’s why you play to be part of a championship. And I’ve been able to live that and experience that. So maybe this opportunity it’s time to take that leap and take the step into a new business and a new world and retire from football’.

In addition to his broadcasting work, Suitor has also authored two books about football. His first book, “The Grass is Never Greener,” is a memoir about his CFL career and his struggles with depression. His second book, “The Art of War in the CFL,” is a detailed analysis of the strategies and tactics used in professional football.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Travis Lulay was one of the CFL’s top quarterbacks

LISTEN: Jordan Tootoo the first Inuk player to play in the NHL

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsCFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: High school rugby players from Okanagan and beyond face off in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

The public is invited to view Smashed April 23, which follows the late Dr. Jeff Harries, and his work spreading awareness that alcohol use disorder is a treatable medical condition. (Submitted)
VIDEO: Documentary on alcohol treatment trailblazer Dr. Jeff Harries airs at Penticton theatre

Does this taste funny? Ali Hassan brings his funny to Oliver’s Venables Theatre on April 18. (Submitted)
Canadian comic coming to Oliver with his ‘Does this Taste Funny?’ show

Oliver’s Firehall Brewery won Judge’s choice for their Mutual Aid Imperial Stout at the 2023 Fest of Ale. (Facebook)
PHOTOS: Okanagan Fest of Ale announces best beer, cider, food awards

Penticton Vees celebrate another goal in their 7-0 win against Wenatchee Wild Saturday night. (Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees take 2-0 series lead with big playoff win against Wild