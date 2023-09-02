PHOTOS: Riders from across B.C. compete in Chilliwack equestrian event

Decoy geese sit by a water jump as Cordelia Mansfield of Vancouver rides Rose in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Decoy geese sit by a water jump as Cordelia Mansfield of Vancouver rides Rose in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Karyn Smith of Aldergrove rides Bellavista in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Karyn Smith of Aldergrove rides Bellavista in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Adriana Brazinha of Langley rides Garrow’s Law in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Adriana Brazinha of Langley rides Garrow’s Law in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Heidi de Wit of Sicamous, B.C. rides RSH Royal Cadence in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Heidi de Wit of Sicamous, B.C. rides RSH Royal Cadence in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Julie-Ann Chapman of Krestova, B.C. rides Naughty Numan in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Julie-Ann Chapman of Krestova, B.C. rides Naughty Numan in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Emma Wallin of Surrey rides Tickety Brew in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Emma Wallin of Surrey rides Tickety Brew in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Adriana Brazinha of Langley rides Garrow’s Law in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Adriana Brazinha of Langley rides Garrow’s Law in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Olive Reeve of Chilliwack rides RSH Royal Chime in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Olive Reeve of Chilliwack rides RSH Royal Chime in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hannah Robbins of Oliver, B.C. rides Twilight in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Hannah Robbins of Oliver, B.C. rides Twilight in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Nearly 150 riders and their horses were in Chilliwack on the Labour Day long weekend competing in the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships.

The event marked the Island 22 Equestrian Park Society’s 35th anniversary.

The three-day competition featured dressage on Friday, Sept. 1, followed by cross-country jumping on Sept. 2, and show jumping on Sept. 3.

READ MORE: Chilliwack equestrian society jumps into its 35th year

chilliwackEquestrianhorsePhoto Galleries

Previous story
PHOTOS: The Bank Heist returns to Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Next story
Adams, Hollins lead B.C. Lions to 34-25 CFL win over Montreal

Just Posted

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire is now considered “held,” as of Friday, Sept. 1. (BC Wildfire Service)
Twin Lakes wildfire considered ‘held,’ crews continue to fight blaze south of Keremeos

Highway 97 north of Summerland will remain closed due to a rockslide. Detours are now available. (Photo- MOTI/Twitter)
Highway 97 north of Summerland to stay closed through Labour Day

Two of the newest members of the Penticton Vees, twins Ryan MacPherson, left, and Connor MacPherson at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sept. 1, 2023, during the first day of training camp. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
From Ontario to B.C.: Meet the Penticton Vees’ newest brotherly duo

A special air quality statement is in effect for the majority of the Okanagan on Saturday, Sept. 2 due to smoky skies. (Environment Canada)
Air quality statement in place for majority of Okanagan due to smoky skies