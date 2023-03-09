PHOTOS: Podium results from Natural Selection Tour in Revelstoke

Travis Rice, Kimmy Fasani, Mikey Ciccarelli, Jared Elston, Elena Hight, Zoi Sadowski-Synnot, Ben Ferguson, Blake Paul, Dustin Craven, and Hailey Langland. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Travis Rice, Kimmy Fasani, Mikey Ciccarelli, Jared Elston, Elena Hight, Zoi Sadowski-Synnot, Ben Ferguson, Blake Paul, Dustin Craven, and Hailey Langland. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
The crowd with the athletes at Rockford Plaza on Mar. 8. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)The crowd with the athletes at Rockford Plaza on Mar. 8. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Dustin Craven at the podium. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Dustin Craven at the podium. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Elena Hight, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, and Hailey Langland on the podium after the YETI Natural Selection Tour. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Elena Hight, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, and Hailey Langland on the podium after the YETI Natural Selection Tour. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Tom Monterosso looking on at Travis Rice as he approaches the podium. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)Tom Monterosso looking on at Travis Rice as he approaches the podium. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
The Yeti Natural Selection Tour wrapped up in Revelstoke last night as approximately 200 pow enthusiasts crowded Rockford Plaza at Revelstoke Mountain Resort to watch the athletes take the podium.

The top three riders in the men’s and women’s categories were awarded trophies on Mar. 8. All 12 athletes battled it out in head-to-head competition on Mar. 6 in the backcountry near Revelstoke on the Selkirk Tangiers tenure.

Here are the results:

Women

  1. Zoi Sadowski-Synnot
  2. Elena Hight
  3. Hailey Langland

Men

  1. Travis Rice
  2. Blake Paul
  3. Dustin Craven

Here’s a recap of the event:

