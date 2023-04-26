PHOTOS: Play ball! Penticton baseball celebrates the start of the season

The South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association celebrated the start of a new season at Carmi Field in Penticton on April 22. (Photo- Emma Achurch) (Photo- Emma Achurch) Councillor Ryan Graham was the event’s emcee. (Photo- Emma Achurch) Penticton coun. Isaac Gilbert throwing the ceremonial first pitch. (Photo- Emma Achurch) Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield throwing a ceremonial first pitch. (Photo- Emma Achurch) (Photo- Emma Achurch) (Photo- Emma Achurch) (Photo- Emma Achurch) (Photo- Emma Achurch) Local singer Krystine LeClair performed the Canadian national anthem. (Photo- Emma Achurch) Mayor Julius Bloomfield and coun. Isaac Gilbert joined by a pair of Penticton Tigers baseball players on April 22. (Photo- Emma Achurch)

All the sights and sounds that come along with baseball have returned to Penticton.

The South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (SOMBA) celebrated the start of its new season at Carmi Field in Penticton on Saturday, April 22. More than 340 local players across the region, aged 4 to 18, are officially back on the field.

It’s the association’s first opening-day gathering since 2019.

Penticton coun. Ryan Graham was the event’s emcee. Mayor Julius Bloomfield and coun. Isaac Gilbert were tasked with throwing the ceremonial first pitches.

Local singer Krystine LeClair performed the Canadian national anthem.

Thanks to the donation of Penticton IGA, hot dogs and snacks were provided to all players.

Local business Graphically Hip, meanwhile, helped print all the jersey stickers.

The event also featured games and activities, 50/50 draws and more.

“SOMBA Opening Day Ceremony would not have been such a huge success without the support of our generous community,” the association wrote on Facebook.

“Also, a huge shoutout to all the coaches, parents, and kids who make this the amazing association what it is,” they added.

Teams from SOMBA captured a number of regional titles in 2022, including a U13 Western Canadian showcase title in Kamloops.

READ MORE: Pitcher leads Penticton Tigers to title win

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BaseballOkanaganPenticton