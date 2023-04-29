PHOTOS: Penticton Harlequins, Vernon Jackals collide on rugby pitch in season opener

The Penticton Harlequins, blue, and Vernon Jackals, yellow, played to a 15-15 draw on Saturday, April 29, at McNicol Park in Penticton to open the new spring season. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)The Penticton Harlequins, blue, and Vernon Jackals, yellow, played to a 15-15 draw on Saturday, April 29, at McNicol Park in Penticton to open the new spring season. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)(Logan Lockhart- Western News)

A new season of Okanagan men’s rugby is officially underway.

The Penticton Harlequins and Vernon Jackals played to a 15-15 draw on Saturday, April 29, at the Peach City’s McNicol Park.

Vernon launched a successful second-half comeback after falling behind 15-5.

Saturday marked both teams’ first match of the summer season.

The Jackals have won the Okanagan Rugby Union’s playoff trophy six years in a row.

The teams won’t meet again in regular-season play until May 27, when Penticton visits Vernon.

Penticton and Vernon are joined in the division by the Salmon Arm Yeti.

The Yeti will play host to the Harlequins next weekend, May 6, with the Jackals visiting the same pitch one week later on May 13.

READ MORE: Seventh heaven for Vernon Jackals over Salmon Arm

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Local SportsPentictonrugbyVernon

Previous story
Penticton Vees use 5 different goal scorers to take 1-0 series lead over Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Katsu Heaven is now open at 203 Martin Street. Katsu’s brother restaurant Sushi Heaven on Main is only temporarily closed. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton’s Sushi Heaven makes way for Katsu Heaven

The Penticton Vees celebrate as they defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-1 in Game No. 1 of the Interior Conference Finals. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Penticton Vees use 5 different goal scorers to take 1-0 series lead over Salmon Arm

The BC Housing project fronting Skaha Lake Road is ready to take residents in June. The recovery based model may be the first of its kind in B.C. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton aiming for more affordable housing support from government

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison and Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield ham it up at the 2023 SILGA (Southern Interior Local Government Association) convention in Vernon on April 27 over their friendly rivalry regarding the Junior A Hockey playoffs where the underdog Salmon Arm Silverbacks face the Penticton Vees. (Photo contributed)
Penticton and Salmon Arm councils ham it up for Interior Conference rivalry