PHOTOS: Fierce action, fancy clothing at inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic

The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Saturday gave people a chance to dress to the nines and enjoy an event that was the first of its kind in Kelowna.

On Aug. 5, the Okanagan Polo Club hosted the inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic, where spectators were able to learn about and enjoy the game.

Games of polo took place throughout the day while people enjoyed the action as well as socializing and networking with each other.

On top of many food and drink options at the event were also vendors for the crowd to check out, including a cigar lounge.

To end the night, a final ceremony is taking place to celebrate the winners and the event in general.

The event was hosted at 4444 Bulman Road.

READ MORE: Magical sunflower maze to explore at Kelowna farm

READ MORE: Films, family and furry friends at West Kelowna outdoor movie night

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

horseKelownaLocal SportsOkanagan

Previous story
Veselinovic misses penalty in shootout as Whitecaps fall to Tigres

Just Posted

A fatal crash involving four youths on jet skis in Skaha Lake is being investigated by the RCMP. (File photo)
14-year-old killed in jet ski crash on Skaha Lake

BC Wildfire Services are continuing to battle the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Services)
Wildfire north of Chase shows minimal growth as crews continue to battle blaze

BC Wildfire Services continue to battle the Eagle Bluff Wildfire in Osoyoos. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Melissa Genberg)
UPDATE: Osoyoos’ Eagle Bluff wildfire now more than 7,000 hectares

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops is experiencing increased fire activity. (BC Wildfire Service)
Hot weather, swirling winds leading to increased wildfire activity outside Kamloops