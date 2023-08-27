PHOTOS: 55+ BC Games fourth and final day in Abbotsford
Participants in the 55+ BC Games competed in multiple sports over four days in Abbotsford. The event wrapped up on Saturday, Aug. 27. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Saturday was the fourth and final day of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford, and it included 15 different competitions.
Athletes from around the province took place in cycling road race with a hill climb, along with archery, badminton, darts, equestrian, five-pin-bowling, hockey, ice curling, pickleball, slo-pitch, soccer, swimming, table tennis, and several track and field events.
Abbotsford has now passed the flag to representatives from Salmon Arm, who will host from Sept. 10 to 14, 2024.
abbotsfordSeniorsSports