Mathis Preston, 15, was selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the WHL Draft on May 11. The forward has been named to Team BC for the 2023 WHL Cup in Red Deer, Alta. (Submitted)

Mathis Preston, 15, was selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the WHL Draft on May 11. The forward has been named to Team BC for the 2023 WHL Cup in Red Deer, Alta. (Submitted)

Pentictonite, Osoyoos twins selected for Team BC at WHL Cup

The trio were first-round picks at the 2023 WHL Draft

The South Okanagan will be well represented this year when 20 of B.C.’s top junior hockey players head to Alberta for the Western Hockey League Cup.

Penticton’s Mathis Preston and twins Liam and Markus Ruck from Osoyoos have been named to Team BC for the 2023 edition of the tournament, which will also feature U16 teams from Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Red Deer, Alta. hosts the event from Oct. 17 to 21.

It’s been an eventful year for Preston, who was selected third overall by the Spokane Chiefs at the WHL Draft in May.

READ ALSO: Penticton hockey player selected 3rd overall in WHL Draft

The Ruck brothers, meanwhile, also heard their names called in the first round of the draft.

The Medicine Hat Tigers selected the duo with the ninth and 21st pick, respectively.

All three forwards, 15, have played at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton since 2020.

They are among the 12 forwards and 20 total players to crack this year’s edition of Team BC.

“It was a difficult process getting the roster down to just 20 players since there is so much talent throughout B.C. and Yukon,” said Fred Zweep, Commissioner of BC Hockey’s Program of Excellence. “We are excited to see this group of players compete in Red Deer at the WHL Cup and continue their hockey development.”

Team BC will be led by head coach Jason Becker, a WHL defenceman from 1991 to 1995.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

hockeyOsoyoosPentictonWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Virtue and Moir ice dance their way into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame
Next story
The art of drag racing, with 12-year-old Vernon phenom

Just Posted

A grass fire caused a stir in a remote area off Green Mountain Road Wednesday. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Grass fire erupts on Penticton Indian Band land

Wings, located at 152 Riverside Drive in Penticton, is opening its doors on Sept. 13. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
Long-awaited Wings set to open its doors in Penticton

Mathis Preston, 15, was selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the WHL Draft on May 11. The forward has been named to Team BC for the 2023 WHL Cup in Red Deer, Alta. (Submitted)
Pentictonite, Osoyoos twins selected for Team BC at WHL Cup

The Edmonton Avenue child care centre took on
Penticton to open child care facility