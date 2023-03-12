Penticton Vees win streak has hit double digits

The Penticton Vees won their 10th consecutive on Saturday, doubling up the Merritt Centennials 6-3 at the SOEC.

The Vees (45-3-0-1) have not lost in regulation since Jan. 7th, going 14-0-0-1 in their last 15 games.

Fresh off a five-point night against Langley on Friday, forward Bradly Nadeau scored his 40th and 41st goals of the season and hit the 100-point plateau in the win. Bradly finished with three points and was named the game’s first star.

Not to be outdone, Bradly’s older brother Josh had a pair of goals and three points in the win. Captain Frank Djurasevic chipped in with two assists.

Goaltender Derek Sparks made his BCHL debut on Saturday and the 17-year-old earned his first career win, stopping 14 of 17 shots.

Penticton had to play from behind early, as Merritt opened the scoring two minutes into the game on a goal by call up Samuel Lewis.

The Nadeau brothers teamed up for a pair of goals in the first period, as the Vees took a 2-1 lead into the intermission. Josh tied the game two and a half minutes after the Merritt goal, scoring his 38th of the season.

Bradly put the Vees ahead with his power play goal with just 19 seconds left in the opening frame. That goal was his 40th and it was his 100th point of the season.

Nic DeGraves added to Penticton’s lead early in the second, scoring four minutes into the middle stanza to put the Vees up 3-1.

Maddix McCagherty put the Centennials within a goal, as he scored his first in the BCHL on a breakaway two minutes after DeGraves’ goal.

Bradly’s second of the game early in the third period put the Vees up 4-2. Frank Djurasevic’s point shot went off the goalie’s pad and right to Bradly who scored his 41st at 2:46.

After Merritt made it 4-3, Josh Nadeau scored his second of the game on the power play to put the Vees back up by two. Brett Moravec finished off the scoring, as he scored into an empty net with 21 seconds left.

Next game is Friday, March 17, vs. Nanaimo, 7 p.m. The first-place Vees have five games remaining before the 2023 playoffs begin.

