Penticton Vees use come-from-behind win to stun Salmon Arm, take 3-0 series lead

The Vees can book their ticket to the Fred Page Cup Finals with a win Wednesday

Thomas Pitchette scored four and a half minutes into overtime and the Penticton Vees defeated the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 3-2 on Tuesday, May 2, to take a 3-0 series lead in the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Conference Finals.

Vees forward and the reigning BCHL MVP Bradly Nadeau scored with less than two minutes left in the third period to tie the game and force an extra frame.

The come-from-behind victory at Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre marks Penticton’s 11th straight victory of this year’s postseason.

With the win Wednesday, May 3, the Vees will advance to their second consecutive Fred Page Cup Finals.

After a scoreless first period, Penticton’s Josh Nadeau, Bradly’s brother, broke the deadlock at 12:50 of the middle frame.

Salmon Arm responded with two consecutive markers, courtesy of Maddux Martin and Ethan Ullrick, before Bradly’s 15th of the playoffs sent the game to overtime.

Wednesday marked the first time this postseason the Vees have trailed in the third period.

Penticton has won 27 playoff games in a row, dating back to the team’s Fred Page Cup-winning run last May.

Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo made 31 saves to record to league-leading 11th playoff win.

The Silverbacks’ Matthew Tovell made 44 saves in a losing effort.

The teams meet at the Shaw Centre on Wednesday night, for the series’ fourth game.

Salmon Arm is looking to win its first conference-finals game since 2011.

Game No. 5, if necessary, will be played at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, May 5.

