Penticton Vees use come-from-behind win in Salmon Arm to extend win streak to 12

Salmon Arm and Penticton both wrap up their regular-season schedules this weekend

Penticton Vees forward Bradly Nadeau on a partial breakaway on Wednesday night, March 22, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Photo- Salmon Arm Silverbacks/Facebook)

The Penticton Vees’ win streak is now at 12 games.

Dovar Tinling recorded a hat trick, Josh Nadeau added three assists and the Vees used a come-from-behind effort at the Shuswap’s Shaw Centre on Wednesday night, March 22, to defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 6-3.

The Silverbacks’ Liam Steele and Hayden Stavrof scored 45 seconds apart late in the first period, marking just the seventh time this season Penticton has trailed after the game’s opening frame.

Penticton (48-3-0-1) erased the 2-0 deficit in the second period, scoring four times in the first nine minutes.

Along with Tinling’s first hat trick of the season, Aydar Suniev and captain Frank Djurasevic also found the back of the net for the first-place Vees.

Salmon Arm (27-19-4-2) used a third-period marker from Will Lavigne.

Suniev, the B.C. Hockey League’s rookie-of-the-year frontrunner, scored his second of the night afterward to extend the Vees’ lead to 6-3.

16-year-old Cole Balkovec made his BCHL debut Wednesday night for the Vees. The Wisconsin-born forward most recently suited up for U18 Rink Hockey Kelowna Academy.

The loss meant the Silverbacks were unable to clinch third place in the Interior Division.

Both Penticton and Salmon Arm wrap up their regular-season schedules this weekend, before the 2023 playoffs begin.

While the Vees have secured home-ice advantage throughout the postseason and prepare for their first-round date with the Trail Smoke Eaters, the Silverbacks’ playoff opponent is yet to be determined.

Salmon Arm will battle either the West Kelowna Warriors, Prince George Spruce Kings or Vernon Vipers in the first round.

West Kelowna visits the Shaw Centre on Saturday night for a showdown with the Silverbacks, before Penticton and Salmon Arm conclude the regular season on Sunday, March 26, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton hosts Vernon on Friday night, March 24, before Sunday afternoon’s finale.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Silverback recognized for proficiency on ice and in school

READ MORE: Penticton Vees to meet Trail Smoke Eaters in BCHL Playoffs

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

< strong>Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLhockeyPenticton VeesSalmon Arm Silverbacks