Penticton Vees use come-from-behind victory against Wenatchee, take 1-0 series lead

The Vees and Wild meet at the SOEC on Saturday night, for Game No. 2

Bradly Nadeau finishes off a shorthanded goal at 10:12 of the third period Friday night, April 14, in Game No. 1 against the Wenatchee Wild at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)

Bradly Nadeau’s game-winning, shorthanded goal at 10:12 of the third period propelled the Penticton Vees to an eventual 3-1 victory Friday night, April 14, against the Wenatchee Wild in Round No. 2 of the BCHL Playoffs.

The Vees now lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

In front of more than 3,000 people at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton used a come-from-behind victory thanks to three consecutive goals from Dovar Tinling, Nadeau, and an empty-net marker from Spencer Smith.

After a scoreless first period, Wenatchee’s Parker Murray broke the deadlock with his league-leading 13th playoff goal via the power play midway through the middle frame.

The Vees responded with a power play marker of their own late in the second period, thanks to Tinling’s fourth of the postseason.

Nadeau’s game-winner in the game’s final frame marked his team-leading ninth goal of the playoffs. His older brother, Josh, was credited with the helper.

Dating back to the regular season, Nadeau has scored 22 goals in his last 20 games.

Luca Di Pasquo made 22 saves in the Penticton crease. His counterpart, Wild goaltender Andy Vlaha, made 41 saves in a losing effort.

The Vees and Wild return to the SOEC on Saturday night, April 15, for Game No. 2.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at valleyfirsttix.com.

Penticton’s won 20 games in a row, dating back to regular-season play.

