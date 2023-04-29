Penticton Vees use 5 different goal scorers to take 1-0 series lead over Salmon Arm

The Penticton Vees celebrate as they defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-1 in Game No. 1 of the Interior Conference Finals. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

The Penticton Vees’ undefeated playoff record is still intact, following a 5-1 victory against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday night, April 28, at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Game No. 1 of the BCHL Interior Conference Finals.

Thomas Pitchette, Bradly Nadeau, Josh Nadeau, Aydar Suniev, and Dovar Tinling each found the back of the net and added an assist, as the Vees recorded their 25th postseason victory in a row dating back to May 2022.

Bradly’s two-point effort propelled him to the top spot on the Vees’ all-time franchise playoff-scoring list (45 points).

Pichette’s shorthanded goal in the first period — the second of two Penticton markers in the first five and a half minutes — stood to be the game-winner.

The Vees scored three consecutive markers in the game’s first two frames before Salmon Arm’s Isaac Lambert scored his team’s lone goal early in the third period.

Penticton responded with two more goals in the final frame to extend its lead to 5-1.

Goaltender Luca Di Pasquo made 27 saves to record his ninth straight playoff victory.

Friday marked just the second time the Silverbacks have lost this postseason.

Penticton, meanwhile, hasn’t lost since early February, dating back to the regular season.

The Vees and Silverbacks are back in action at the SOEC on Saturday night, April 29, for Game No. 2. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

The series shifts to Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre next week for Games No. 3 and 4.

The Silverbacks’ venue set a 15-year attendance record last Friday when the team closed out the Vernon Vipers in Game No. 5 of the playoffs’ second round.

