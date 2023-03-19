Penticton Vees thump Merritt Centennials 10-0

Penticton Vees continue their winning streak with a thumping of Merritt Centennials 10-0 on home ice Saturday night. (Cherie Morgan)

Another day, another win.

The Penticton Vees win streak continued Saturday night with a 10-0 thumping of the Merritt Centennials on Saturday in front of 2,795 fans at the SOEC.

The Vees (47-3-0-1) swept the seven game season series, outscoring Merritt 55-10 in those seven games. It also was the third time Penticton has shutout the Centennials this season.

Aydar Suniev scored a hat-trick to pace the attack. It was his third hat-trick this season. Nic DeGraves had four points (2G, 2A). Hiroki Gojsic had a pair of goals. Seven players in the Vees’ lineup had two or more points.

Goaltender Hank Levy improved his perfect record to 13-0 after stopping all 14 shots he faced in the Penticton crease. He earned his third shutout of the season.

For the second straight night the Vees scored four power play goals and finished with 16 against Merritt in seven games.

A night after setting a new season-high with 70 shots, Penticton one-upped themselves, firing 71 shots Saturday at the Centennials’ net.

Things got chippy in the second period as Merritt was handed two major penalties. Aidan Lindblad was given a blow to the head match penalty and Erik Sollied was assessed a blow to the head major penalty and a game misconduct. The middle frame also saw the Vees’ Mason Poolman and the Cents’ Mark Thurston drop the gloves.

Penticton tacked on two more goals in the third from Suniev and Thomas Pichette. Suniev scored his hat-trick goal on a breakaway with under two minutes left.

GAME NOTES

Bradly Nadeau, Brett Moravec, and Jackson Nieuwendyk all played in their 100th career regular season game Saturday.

Next game is Wednesday, March 22 at Salmon Arm.

Pop-up banner image