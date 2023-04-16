Penticton Vees take 2-0 series lead with big playoff win against Wild

The Penticton Vees took a commanding 2-0 series lead in their best-of-seven Interior Conference Semi-Final beating Wenatchee Wild 7-0 on Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Aydar Suniev had a pair of goals in the victory. Defenceman Joshua Niedermayer had a goal and two helpers and was named the first star. Bradly Nadeau also had three points and his brother Josh had a pair of assists.

Goaltender Luca Di Pasquo earned his first shut out of the BCHL playoffs, posting 22 saves to improve his record to 6-0.

Penticton came out of the blocks running, as they scored four goals on 16 shots in the opening 20 minutes and never looked back.

Jackson Nieuwendyk scored his first of the playoffs six and a half minutes into the middle frame, as the Vees built up a 5-0 lead not even midway through the game. Nieuwendyk’s goal came during a four-on-four sequence.

Penticton tacked on two more goals in the final frame as both Suniev and Bradly Nadeau found the net to put the game to bed.

Bradly Nadeau is the only Vees’ player to record at least one point in every playoff game thus far. Nadeau has points in 20 of his last 21 games going back to the regular season. In those 21 games he has amassed 54 points.

Penticton has won 21-straight games dating back to Feb. 10, and the Vees have won 38 in a row at home going back to April 1, 2022.

A total of 3,143 fans took in the game.

Game 3 is on Tuesday, April 18 at the Wild’s arena.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees use come-from-behind victory against Wenatchee, take 1-0 series lead

Penticton Vees