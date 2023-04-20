Penticton Vees sweep Wenatchee Wild, advance to Interior Conference Finals

Penticton will play either Salmon Arm and Vernon in the next round

The Penticton Vees are off to the Interior Conference Finals, following a 5-1 victory in Game No. 4 against the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday, April 19. (Photo- Courtesy of pentictonvees.ca)

The Penticton Vees have booked their place in the Interior Conference Finals.

Josh Nadeau scored twice, his brother, Bradly, added three points and the Vees completed a sweep of the Wenatchee Wild south of the border Wednesday night, April 19, with a 5-1 victory in Game No. 4 of the BCHL Playoffs’ second round.

Penticton will now await to play the winner of the Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks series.

The Vees’ scoring was rounded out by Hiroki Gojsic’s first-career BCHL playoff goal and a shorthanded marker from Brett Moravec.

Penticton goaltender Luca Di Pasquo was three minutes away from posting his second shutout of the series before Mario Gasparini scored Wenatchee’s lone goal.

The Vees scored four consecutive goals, before the Wild spoiled Di Pasquo’s shutout bid.

Nadeau scored his second of the night into an empty Wenatchee net late in the third period.

Bradly and Josh each had eight points in the second-round series.

The Vees outscored the Wild 18-3 in the four-game set, with Fred Harbinson’s squad only surrendering one even-strength goal.

Penticton has won 23 games in a row, dating back to the regular season. The team was last defeated on Feb. 10.

The Vees’ next opponent — Vernon or Salmon Arm — could be determined as early as Friday, April 21.

Salmon Arm leads the second-round series 3-1.

Penticton’s third-round series will begin at the South Okanagan Events Centre on April 28.

