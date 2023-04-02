Penticton Vees smoke Trail Smoke Eaters 8-4 in playoff action

Bradly Nadeau, an NHL prospect, recorded his second hat-trick of the series

The Penticton Vees beat the Trail Smoke 8-4 in front of over 2,700 fans on Saturday night. The win has the Vees take a 2-0 series lead in their Interior Conference Quarterfinal series. Game Three is set for Tuesday in Trail.

Bradly Nadeau, fresh off a four-goal performance Friday night, recorded his second hat-trick of the BCHL Playoffs and finished with a four-point night. His brother Josh Nadeau had a goal and four points, and Mason Poolman and Ryan Hopkins each had three assists. Spencer Smith, Dovar Tinling, Brett Moravec, and Cal Arnott also scored in the win.

Trail’s Josh Schenk had a big night, as he also recorded a hat-trick and finished with four points.

Penticton’s special teams came up clutch again, as the Vees scored three times on six power plays.

Evan Bushy put the visitors up 1-0 eight minutes into the game. The Vees then led 2-1 after 20 minutes on goals from Bradly Nadeau and Smith.

It was a back-and-forth second period, as the two teams combined for six goals, each scoring three times.

First, Trail’s Schenk scored his first of three on the night to tie 2-2 at 4:30.

The Vees responded with three goals in four minutes to go up 5-2. Josh Nadeau grabbed the lead back for Penticton with his first of the playoffs on a power play at 10:32. Then, younger brother Bradly bagged his second of the game three minutes later, tipping in Poolman’s point shot to put Penticton up 4-2. Tinling then scored 64 seconds after that, as he shoveled in a rebound in the crease, on another power play, to make it 5-2.

Trail threw a counter punch as Schenk scored his second and third goals of the game inside the final four minutes of the period.

Just like they did in the second, Penticton had a response in the third, scoring three times to pull away. Moravec scored his third in two games just 79 seconds into the final frame, to put the Vees back up by two.

Bradly Nadeau got his hat-trick goal 38 seconds later, picking the corner from the face-off circle, as the Vees quickly went up 7-4. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect with seven goals in games.

Arnott finished off the scoring with under two minutes left, swatting the puck through the wickets of Keegan Maddocks with 90 seconds left in the game.

GAME NOTES

Saturday is the first time the Vees surrendered four goals in regulation since December 10, 2022. Penticton has now won 36 games in a row at home, dating back to April 1, 2022. Shots: 56-25, Vees.

Attendance was 2,753 fans. Penticton took the first game 8-2.

Penticton Vees