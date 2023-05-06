The Penticton Vees celebrate as they defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-1 in Game No. 1 of the Interior Conference Finals on April 28. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

The Penticton Vees celebrate as they defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-1 in Game No. 1 of the Interior Conference Finals on April 28. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Penticton Vees set for BCHL Finals battle with Alberni Valley; schedule released

Friday, May 12, will mark the first time the teams have met in Fred Page Cup Finals

The Penticton Vees will appear next week in the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup Final for the second consecutive season.

What’s different this time around, however, is who they’ll play.

Fred Harbinson’s squad will battle the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, a team who prior to this week has never captured the Coastal Conference title.

Following the Vees’ 7-4 series-clinching win against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game No. 5 on Friday night, the BCHL released the schedule for this year’s Fred Page Cup Final:

• Game No. 1: Friday, May 12 – Alberni Valley at Penticton, 7 pm

• Game No. 2: Saturday, May 13 – Alberni Valley at Penticton, 7 pm

• Game No. 3: Tuesday, May 16 – Penticton at Alberni Valley, 7 pm

• Game No. 4: Wednesday, May 17 – Penticton at Alberni Valley, 7 pm

• Game No. 5: Saturday, May 20 – Alberni Valley at Penticton, 7 pm*

• Game No. 6: Monday, May 22 – Penticton at Alberni Valley, 7 pm*

• Game No. 7: Wednesday, May 24 – Alberni Valley at Penticton, 7: p.m.*

* If necessary

The Bulldogs completed a sweep of the Chilliwack Chiefs in the playoffs’ third round earlier this week to book their first-ever trip to the BCHL Finals.

Penticton posted a 2-0 record against Alberni Valley during the regular season.

The Vees will look to win back-to-back Fred Page Cups, after downing the Nanaimo Clippers in the finals last May.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees crowned champions of BCHL’s Interior, book spot in Fred Page Cup Finals

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHLhockeyPenticton VeesSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton Vees crowned champions of BCHL’s Interior, book spot in Fred Page Cup Finals

Just Posted

The Penticton Vees celebrate as they defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-1 in Game No. 1 of the Interior Conference Finals on April 28. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Penticton Vees set for BCHL Finals battle with Alberni Valley; schedule released

Penticton Vees captain Frank Djurasevic presented with the Ryan Hatfield Memorial Trophy. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Penticton Vees crowned champions of BCHL’s Interior, book spot in Fred Page Cup Finals

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

The Walk for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirited individuals made their way through Penticton on Friday, May 5, otherwise known as Red Dress Day. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
PHOTOS: Red Dress Day in Penticton marks call for action

Pop-up banner image