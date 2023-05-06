Penticton Vees set for BCHL Finals battle with Alberni Valley; schedule released

Friday, May 12, will mark the first time the teams have met in Fred Page Cup Finals

The Penticton Vees will appear next week in the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup Final for the second consecutive season.

What’s different this time around, however, is who they’ll play.

Fred Harbinson’s squad will battle the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, a team who prior to this week has never captured the Coastal Conference title.

Following the Vees’ 7-4 series-clinching win against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game No. 5 on Friday night, the BCHL released the schedule for this year’s Fred Page Cup Final:

• Game No. 1: Friday, May 12 – Alberni Valley at Penticton, 7 pm

• Game No. 2: Saturday, May 13 – Alberni Valley at Penticton, 7 pm

• Game No. 3: Tuesday, May 16 – Penticton at Alberni Valley, 7 pm

• Game No. 4: Wednesday, May 17 – Penticton at Alberni Valley, 7 pm

• Game No. 5: Saturday, May 20 – Alberni Valley at Penticton, 7 pm*

• Game No. 6: Monday, May 22 – Penticton at Alberni Valley, 7 pm*

• Game No. 7: Wednesday, May 24 – Alberni Valley at Penticton, 7: p.m.*

* If necessary

The Bulldogs completed a sweep of the Chilliwack Chiefs in the playoffs’ third round earlier this week to book their first-ever trip to the BCHL Finals.

Penticton posted a 2-0 record against Alberni Valley during the regular season.

The Vees will look to win back-to-back Fred Page Cups, after downing the Nanaimo Clippers in the finals last May.

