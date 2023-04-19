Penticton Vees push Wenatchee Wild to brink of elimination with 3-1 playoff win

The Vees will advance to the Interior Conference Finals with a win on Wednesday night

The Penticton Vees defeated the Wenatchee Wild on Tuesday, April 18, at the Town Toyota Centre in Game No. 3 of the Interior Conference Semifinals. (Photo courtesy of pentictonvees.ca)

The Penticton Vees are one win away from advancing to the Interior Conference Finals.

Spencer Smith, Josh Nadeau, and Nic DeGraves all scored in the first period Tuesday, April 18, lifting the Vees to a 3-1 road victory against the Wenatchee Wild in Game No. 3 of the playoffs’ second round.

Penticton leads the best-of-seven series 3-0.

All three Vees’ goals came before the midway mark of the first period.

Cade Littler scored Wenatchee’s lone marker with nine seconds left in the opening frame.

Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo was named the game’s first star after making 32 saves.

The 19-year-old netminder has stopped 76 out of the 78 shots faced in the series.

Penticton’s win streak is now at 22 games, including regular season play.

The team was last defeated on Feb. 10.

Penticton and Wenatchee meet south of the border for Game No. 4 of the Interior Conference Semifinals on Wednesday, April 19.

Puck drop at the Town Toyota Centre is at 6 p.m.

The Vees will look to complete their fifth-straight playoff sweep, dating back to last year’s postseason.

