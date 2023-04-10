Penticton Vees to play the Wenatchee Wild in a best-of-seven Interior Conference semi-final series beginning Friday, April 14, at the SOEC. (Cherie Morgan)

Penticton Vees play Wenatchee Wild in 2nd round of playoffs

Semi-final series begins Friday, April 14, at the SOEC

The Penticton Vees now know their opponent in the second round of BCHL playoffs.

The Vees will face the Wenatchee Wild in a best-of-seven Interior Conference semi-final series beginning Friday, April 14, at the SOEC.

It’s the first playoff meeting between the two teams since the Wild joined the BCHL in the 2015-16 season.

Penticton advanced to round two after a four-game sweep of the Trail Smoke Eaters. The Vees outscored Trail 28-9 over the four games.

Wenatchee took down the second-seeded Cranbrook Bucks in round one, winning the series in six games. The Wild punched their ticket to round two with a 4-2 win on Easter Sunday.

This match-up features three of the top four scorers in the playoffs so far. The Wild’s Parker Murray leads the league with 12 points, all goals, in six games. Penticton’s Bradly Nadeau sits second with 11 points (8G, 3A) in four games. Wenatchee’s Ean Somoza is fourth and has a league-best 10 assists.

Penticton had the edge posting a 4-1-0-0 record. The Wild were just one of three teams to hand the Vees a regulation loss in the 2022-23 regular season.

Interior Conference Semi-Final Schedule

Game 1: Friday, April 14 – Wenatchee at Penticton, 7:00 pm

Game 2: Saturday, April 15 – Wenatchee at Penticton, 7:00 pm

Game 3: Tuesday, April 18 – Penticton at Wenatchee, 6:00 pm

Game 4: Wednesday, April 19 – Penticton at Wenatchee, 6:00 pm

Game 5: Friday, April 21 – Wenatchee at Penticton, 7:00 pm*

Game 6: Saturday, April 22 – Penticton at Wenatchee, 6:00 pm*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 25 – Wenatchee at Penticton, 7:00 pm*

Tickets for the second round are now available at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.

