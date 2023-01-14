Penticton Vees overcome 3 first-period injuries to defeat Trail Smoke Eaters 7-2

The Vees host the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday for their only home game of January

The Penticton Vees downed the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday night, Jan. 13, for their 31st victory of the season. (Photo- Jennifer Small)

Aydar Suniev scored twice, Luca Di Pasquo made 22 saves and the Penticton Vees jumped back into the win column Friday night, Jan. 13, with a 7-2 road victory against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

On the heels of its first shutout defeat in almost two years, Penticton (31-3-0-0) was forced to overcome first-period injuries to Ben Brunette, Cal Arnott and Billy Norcross before handing Trail its fifth loss in a row.

All three players did not return, with the Vees playing the final 40 minutes of the game with only 10 forwards and five defenceman.

Despite having a short bench, Penticton’s offence exploded for two goals in the second period’s first four minutes, courtesy of markers from Jackson Nieuwendyk and Suniev.

Bradly Nadeau, Beanie Richter and Dovar Tinling rounded out the Penticton scoring.

Di Pasquo was stellar in the crease early, making two breakaway saves in the first period. The win marks his 22nd of the season.

The Smoke Eaters (14-15-1-3) used goals from the game’s second star, Nicholas Remissong, as well as Ethan Warrener.

Penticton is back in action Saturday night when they host the Cowichan Valley Capitals (7-24-1-2) at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The contest is the Vees’ only home game in January.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Trio of Penticton Vees crack NHL Central Scouting’s midterm draft rankings

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLPenticton VeesTrail Smoke Eaters