Penticton Vees make it 20 wins and counting

Penticton Vees celebrate their 20th win in front of hometown fans in Saturday night game action against Prince George. Vees won 4-1. (Cherie Morgan)

Unstoppable. The Penticton Vees extended their win streak to 20 games after their 4-1 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings at the SOEC Saturday in front of a large crowd.

The Vees’ power play was the catalyst behind their victory, as Penticton scored three times on five power plays. The penalty kill went 3/3.

Josh Nadeau led the way with four points (1G, 3A), Aydar Suniev had three points (1G, 2A), and Jackson Nieuwendyk (1G, 1A) had a pair.

Hank Levy picked up earned his sixth win, stopping 22 of 23 shots.

After a scoreless first period, it was Prince George opening the scoring early in the second period. Jake Schneider capitalized on a turn right in front of the Vees’ net at 1:35.

The game stayed 1-0 for the Spruce Kings up until the midway mark of the middle frame. Bradly Nadeau tied the game on the power play at 10:19, as he fired the puck over the goalie’s shoulder from the left circle. His 21st of the season.

Nieuwendyk put Penticton ahead late in the second period and again it was the power play doing damage. With under three minutes left in the second, Nieuwendyk jammed in a rebound at the top of the crease at 17:42. Josh Nadeau’s blast was stopped but the puck popped over to Nieuwendyk for the tap in to make it 2-1.

Penticton’s power play struck again early in the third period, as Josh scored at 3:26 to make it 3-1. Nadeau scored his 12th off a one-timer from the left circle.

Suniev finished off the scoring, as he buried his 14th at 9:05, just three seconds after another Vees power play expired.

GAME NOTES

Saturday’s win was the 700th Junior ‘A’ victory for Vees’ head coach Fred Harbinson’s career. Josh Nadeau finished the weekend with nine points (3G, 6A) in two games and now leads the BCHL with 43 points in 20 games. Ryan Hopkins leads all BCHL defencemen with 21 points.

