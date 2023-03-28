Penticton Vees make BCHL history, ready for playoffs

Penticton will host Trail on both Friday and Saturday for 1st round of playoff action

The Penticton Vees scored five goals in a row Friday, March 24, to defeat the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)

The Penticton Vees made history, thanks to their 50-win, 101-point campaign and 27 wins in as many games on home ice.

Their overall record of 50-3-0-1 equates to the highest winning percentage in B.C. Hockey League history (.935).

All this, just months removed from capturing the Fred Page Cup with 16 playoff wins in a row last spring.

“That championship, along with a record-setting 2022-2023 regular season are now behind us,” penned head coach, general and president Fred Harbinson in an open letter to the fans. “Our intention has never been to sit back and defend our title. In fact, our plan has always been to go on the attack to reclaim our title of BCHL champions, but we need your help.”

Harbinson’s comments come ahead of the Vees’ first-round playoff series with the Trail Smoke Eaters, set to begin at the SOEC on March 31.

Along with its record-breaking team success, Penticton’s 2022-2023 regular season also featured league-leading offensive contributions from brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau, as well as Aydar Suniev.

The three forwards finished the regular atop the BCHL scoring list, ranking No. 1, 2 and 3 in points, respectively.

Bradly’s 113 points in 54 games earned him team MVP honours during the Vees’ year-end awards ceremony on Sunday, March 26.

After winning 16 games in a row en route to a BCHL title last season, Penticton opened its 2022-2023 campaign with 24 wins in a row before losing on Dec. 9, putting a wrap on an eight-month, 40-game undefeated run.

One record still intact, though, is the Vees’ winning streak at the SOEC.

When Friday, March 31, comes, it will be exactly 365 days since Penticton was last defeated on home ice.

It came against the Smoke Eaters in the first game of the 2022 playoffs, marking the Vees’ only loss of their championship run.

Penticton will host Trail on both Friday and Saturday for the first two games of the first-round rematch and start of the playoffs.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees to meet Trail Smoke Eaters in BCHL Playoffs

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLPenticton Vees