Penticton Vees lose 3-0 to Prince George Spruce Kings

A bit of a shocker for Penticton Vees who lost and were shutout from scoring on the Prince George Spruce Kings Saturday night at Kopar Memorial Arena.

The Vees had to settle for the weekend split up North, after their 3-0 setback to the Spruce Kings who played to a small hometown crowd of 721 people.

On the heels of a 3-0 win Friday, the Vees were shutout for the first time this season, as their six-game win streak came to an end. Saturday was Penticton’s first loss since Dec. 10. The Vees out-shot the Spruce Kings 29-21 but it was all in the goaltending.

Prince George’s Jordan Fairlie posted his third shutout of the season, as he stopped 29 shots fired his way. After a scoreless first period, the Spruce Kings scored twice in the second period and once more in the third.

PG’s Ty Gagno opened the scoring half a minute into the second period on a power play that carried over from the first. John Herrington doubled the Spruce Kings’ lead just shy of the five-minute mark, as he scored at 4:55 to make it 2-0 for the home team. Jake Schneider added an insurance marker six minutes into the final frame on another Prince George power play.

Luca Di Pasquo stopped 18 of 21 shots in the Vees’ crease, as he lost for just the third time this season.

GAME NOTES

Saturday marks the first time the Vees have been shutout in a regular season game since April 21, 2021. The Vees are now 30-3-0-0, 15 points clear of second place Cranbrook. Penticton’s road record now sits at 14-3-0-0. The Vees and Spruce Kings wrap up their five-game season series on Feb. 25, in Prince George.

Next Game is Friday, Jan. 13 at Trail Smoke Eaters, 7 p.m.

