Cranbrook Bucks take out the red hot Penticton Vees 4-1 on Saturday night. (Vees photo)

Penticton Vees lose 2 in a row

After a hot streak of 24 wins - Vees lose against Cranbrook Saturday

The Penticton Vees have dropped back-to-back games, after losing 4-1 against the Cranbrook Bucks Saturday at Western Financial Place.

The start was problematic for Penticton. Cranbrook scored three times on six shots in the opening frame to go up 3-0 after 20 minutes.

Bucks’ defenceman Cam Kungle triggered the Teddy Bear Toss, scoring from the blueline three minutes in. Cranbrook went on to score two more times, as Kellan Hjartarson scored on a rebound just over a minute after Kungle to go up 2-0. Rhys Bentham scored in the final two minutes of the first.

Hank Levy replaced starter Luca Di Pasquo to start the second period and stopped 15 of 16 shots over the final two periods. Di Pasquo allowed three goals on seven shots.

Bradly Nadeau scored the Vees’ only goal 65 seconds into the second period. Josh Nadeau stole the puck and found Bradly in the slot who scored on the glove side that made it 3-1.

Julian Frias put the game out of reach for the Bucks in the third period, as he scored midway through the frame to make it 4-1.

GAME NOTES

Aydar Suniev returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s game in Wenatchee. Penticton were without Ryan Hopkins (injury), Thomas Pichette (injury), and Nic DeGraves (flu). Including Saturday, the Vees have been outscored 7-2 in their last five first periods. The Vees are now 24-2-0-0 on the year, and 10-2-0-0 away from the SOEC.

Next Game: Wednesday, December 14, at Merritt, 7 p.m. The next time they play on home ice is Friday, Dec. 16 with a re-match against Wenatchee Wild.

READ MORE: The streak is over: After 253 days, the Penticton Vees lose a game

Penticton Vees

