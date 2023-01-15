Penticton Vees keep perfect home record with 5-3 win against Cowichan Valley

Over 3,600 took in the exciting match up at the SOEC

The Penticton Vees have not lost a game on home ice this season, winning back-to-back after their 5-3 victory over the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees (32-3-0-0) are now 17 points clear of second place in the Interior Conference standings.

Penticton dressed just 10 forwards and six defencemen on Saturday, but the short bench didn’t seem to slow them down. Spencer Smith, Bradly Nadeau, and Josh Nadeau each had a goal and two points. Dovar Tinling and Ryan Hopkins chipped in with a pair of assists each.

Hank Levy picked up his 10th win of the season, keeping his perfect record intact with a 20-save effort.

The Vees got the over 3,600 fans in attendance rocking early, as Josh Nadeau and Spencer Smith put Penticton up 2-0 eight minutes into the game. Josh opened the scoring at 5:07, after he scored on a pass out from behind the net from his brother Bradly. Smith doubled the Vees’ lead at 7:52 when he redirected Hopkins’ shot from the wall.

Cole Melady put the Capitals on the scoresheet inside the final minute of the first period.

DeGraves restored the Vees two-goal lead 1:14 into the middle frame. Capitals’ Luke Eurig made it a one-goal game again, as he scored on a Cowichan Valley power play.

Bradly Nadeau answered back for the Vees, stepping off the goal line, turned and fired up over the glove of the goalie on the short side. His 29th goal of the season.

Logan Camp scored just 11 seconds into the third period to bring the Caps within a goal. On the opening shift, Camp’s shot from the slot deflected off a Vees’ defenceman’s stick and past Levy.

Moravec responded on the power play, putting the Vees back up by. Frank Djurasevic drove down the wing and centred for Moravec who tipped the pass in from the crease for his 19th at 3:12.

GAME NOTES

Penticton improved their record at the SOEC to 16-0-0-0. Brett Moravec has scored in six of his last nine games. Bradly and Josh Nadeau each had five points in two wins this weekend. Ben Brunette, Billy Norcross, Cal Arnott, and Thomas Pichette didn’t dress due to injury.

Attendance: 3,628

Next Game: Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Vernon Vipers, 7 p.m.

