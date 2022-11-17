Penticton Vees gear up for biggest test yet as Highway 97 rivalry renews at SOEC

The Vees welcome the West Kelowna Warriors and Prince George Spruce Kings this weekend

Aydar Suniev and Luca Di Pasquo celebrate after the Penticton Vees’ 4-0 victory against the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night, Nov. 4. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)

Another installment in the Highway 97 rivalry goes Friday night when the Penticton Vees put their 18-game winning streak on the line against the red-hot West Kelowna Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Interior Division’s top-two squads will battle for the third time this season on Nov. 18, with Penticton aiming to remain perfect against their northern foes.

West Kelowna (12-3-2-0) has won eight out of its last 10 games and will try to do something no other team has done since March 31 — defeat Penticton.

The pressure to keep the more than seven-month streak alive, though, isn’t weighing heavy on the Vees. In fact, it’s doing quite the opposite.

“This is definitely one of the most fun teams I’ve ever been on,” said Penticton first-year goaltender Hank Levy.

His best friend on the team, fellow netminder Luca Di Pasquo, denies the team feels any pressure to remain as the B.C. Hockey League’s best.

“At this point, it’s just taking it game-by-game,” he said on Nov. 10. “If you put too much pressure on yourself, it’s going to bite you.”

After Friday night’s showdown with the Warriors, the Vees will welcome the Prince George Spruce Kings to the SOEC on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Spruce Kings (11-5-1-1) sit in third place in the Interior Division.

Puck drop for Friday’s game is at 7 p.m. On Saturday, action starts at 6 p.m.

Penticton’s brotherly duo of Bradly and Josh Nadeau sit No. 1 and 2 in BCHL scoring this season, combining for 70 points in 18 games.

Led by the local siblings, the Vees rank atop all major offensive categories in 2022-2023, including goal differential (+71) and power-play percentage (34.7%).

West Kelowna ranks second and third in the Interior Division in both aforementioned categories, respectively.

Tickets for both games can be purchased here, or at the SOEC box office.

