Penticton Vees fans wait until 3rd period to toss teddy bears on the ice

Vees come from behind and win 3-2 in overtime against West Kelowna Warriors

Hundreds of teddy bears and winter wear were thrown on the ice at the start of the third period when Penticton Vees scored their first goal of the game against West Kelowna on Saturday night. (Logan Lockhart Western News)

Over 3,400 fans packed the rink for the Penticton Vees’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game in support of the Salvation Army on Saturday night, watching a nail-biter overtime win of 3-2 against the West Kelowna Warriors.

Fans had to wait until the start of the third period for the Vees to finally score so they could throw their teddy bears and winter wear onto the ice. Penticton was down 2-0 against West Kelowna for the first two periods of the game.

Dovar Tinling triggered the Teddy Bear Toss, scoring three minutes into the third. Tinling, playing in his first game since Nov. 12th, scored on a rebound from inside the West Kelowna crease for his seventh at 3:06.

Bradly Nadeau tied the game on the power play, hammering a one-timer for his 25th at 10:24. Bradly going down to one knee on a feed from older brother Josh.

The Nadeau brothers combined for more magic in overtime, as Bradly set up brother Josh on a breakaway 51 seconds into three-on-three. Josh Nadeau went to the backhand and roofed the puck for his 15th to send the crowd in a frenzy.

West Kelowna got goals from Dylan Brooks and Rylee Hlusiak in each of the first two periods, as they lead 2-0 going into the third period.

Luca Di Pasquo earned his 17th win of the season, stopped 26 of 28 shots. Angelo Zol, making his first start against the Vees, stopped 33 of 36 shots in the Warriors’ crease.

The Penticton Vees have extended their win streak to 24 games.

Next Game:

Friday, Dec. 9, at Wenatchee at 7:05 p.m.

