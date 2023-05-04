Penticton Vees fall in overtime to Salmon Arm, handed first playoff loss in 27 games

The Interior Conference Finals will continue Friday, with Game No. 5 at the SOEC

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks kept their season alive Wednesday, May 3, following a 3-2 overtime win against the Penticton Vees. (Screenshot from Penticton Vees/Twitter)

The Penticton Vees have suffered their first playoff defeat since March 2022.

Isaac Lambert scored at 3:36 of overtime Wednesday, May 3, propelling the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to a 3-2, season-saving victory in Game No. 4 of the BCHL Interior Conference Finals at the Shaw Centre.

The Vees now lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and will have another opportunity to advance to the Fred Page Cup Finals on Friday, May 5, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Cal Arnott and Aydar Suniev found the back of the net for Penticton, who suffered its first playoff loss since falling to the Trail Smoke Eaters on March 31, 2022.

Wednesday marked the second night in a row the Interior division rivals needed overtime to decide a winner.

After trading goals in the first two periods, Suniev scored his fifth of the playoffs just 48 seconds in the game’s final frame to give the Vees to 2-1 lead.

The Silverbacks’ Ethan Ullrick scored his second of the night later in the third period to tie the game and force overtime.

Just seconds after Penticton’s Josh Nadeau was denied on a breakaway by Salmon Arm netminder Matthew Tovell in overtime, Lambert found the back of the net to stave off the end of Salmon Arm’s post-season hopes.

The Vees will have the chance Friday to clinch its second consecutive Interior Conference title.

Puck drop at Penticton’s SOEC is at 7 p.m.

