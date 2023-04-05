Penticton Vees down Trail, take commanding 3-0 series lead in playoffs’ 1st round

Vees advance to second round with victory against Smoke Eaters Wednesday night

Thomas Pichette’s scored three goals in Trail on Wednesday, April 5, leading the Penticton Vees to a 7-2 victory and 3-0 series advantage against the Smoke Eaters. (Photo- Jennifer Small)

The Penticton Vees have pushed their first-round playoff opponent to the brink of elimination.

Thomas Pitchette recorded his first-career hat trick, Nic DeGraves added four assists and the Vees used a 7-2 victory against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Tuesday, April 4, to take a 3-0 series lead in the Interior Conference Quarterfinals.

The Vees will advance to the second round if they get a victory in Game No. 4 on Wednesday.

Pitchette was joined by Bradly Nadeau, Aydar Suniev, Frank Djurasevic and Brett Moravec as Penticton goal scorers in the series’ third game.

Two of the Vees’ seven goals on Tuesday came via the power play, bringing the team’s total to six during this year’s postseason.

Penticton scored the game’s first three markers, before trading goals with Trail midway through the second period.

The Vees exploded to find the back of the net three times in the game’s final frame, courtesy of Djurasevic, Moravec and Pitchette, after the team had left the second period with a 4-2 lead.

Trail used goals Tuesday from Nicholas Remissong and Brady Hunter.

Penticton and Trail meet for the fourth time in six nights on Wednesday for the series’ fourth game. Puck drop is at 7 p.m., from the Cominco Arena in the West Kootenays.

The Vees’ win streak is 18 games, dating back to the 2022-2023 regular season.

Penticton will complete its fifth-straight playoff sweep with a win on Wednesday night.

Prior to defeating the Nanaimo Clippers for the Fred Page Cup last May, the Vees used sweeps against the Prince George Spruce Kings and West Kelowna Warriors in the 2022 playoffs.

If necessary, Penticton and Trail will return Friday, April 7, to the South Okanagan Events for Game No. 5.

