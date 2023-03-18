Penticton Vees down Nanaimo Clippers 9-2 on home ice, collect 11th straight win

Penticton returns to the SOEC on Saturday to host the Merritt Centennials

Penticton Vees forward josh Nadeau scored a hat trick Friday night, March 17, in the team’s 9-2 victory against the Nanaimo Clippers. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)

Brothers Josh and Bradly Nadeau combined for 11 points, Aydar Suniev scored twice and the Penticton Vees scored nine goals on 70 shots Friday night, March 17, en route to a convincing victory in a BCHL Finals rematch from last year.

The defending champions downed the Nanaimo Clippers at the South Okanagan Events Centre on St. Patrick’s Day to collect its 11th straight victory.

While Josh netted a hat trick and added two assists, Bradly scored once and recorded five helpers.

The brothers are No. 1 and 2 in BCHL scoring this season, with Suniev sitting in the third spot.

Penticton scored four goals on 26 shots in the game’s first 20 minutes, eventually ending the affair by surpassing its season-high in shots with 70.

Suniev scored his 40th goal of the season early in the second period, extending the Vees’ lead to 5-0.

Following an answer from Nanaimo’s Ethan Mistry, Penticton used middle-frame markers from Thomas Pichette and Bradly.

Josh scored twice in the third period, completing his hat trick and bringing his point total during the 2022-2023 campaign to 103.

Vees’ Frank Djurasevic and Nic DeGraves also found the back of net in the finals rematch from 2022.

The Vees captured the Fred Page Cup last May by sweeping the Clippers in four games. Prior to Friday night, the teams hadn’t played since.

Penticton has four games remaining on its schedule before the 2023 playoffs begin.

The Vees have clinched home-ice advantage through the postseason and will battle the Trail Smoke Eaters in the first round.

Game No. 1 goes on March 31 at the SOEC.

Penticton returns to the ice Saturday night, March 18, to host the Merritt Centennials.

